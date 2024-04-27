Azerbaijani gymnasts won 5 medals in Bulgaria

Artistic gymnasts of the Azerbaijan national team won 5 bronze medals at the Prize of Julieta Shishmanova held in Burgas, Bulgaria.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Three members of Azerbaijan were awarded in Bulgaria. Sakinakhanim Ismayilzade won the bronze prize in all-around, clubs and ball.

Ayan Sadygova won the third place in the hoop, and Deniz Asgarova won the third place in the ribbon movement. The Azerbaijani national team, which won five bronze medals, took the 3rd place in the team score.

