27 April 2024
EN

Azerbaijani gymnasts won 5 medals in Bulgaria

Gymnastics
News
27 April 2024 16:52
Azerbaijani gymnasts won 5 medals in Bulgaria

Artistic gymnasts of the Azerbaijan national team won 5 bronze medals at the Prize of Julieta Shishmanova held in Burgas, Bulgaria.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Three members of Azerbaijan were awarded in Bulgaria. Sakinakhanim Ismayilzade won the bronze prize in all-around, clubs and ball.

Ayan Sadygova won the third place in the hoop, and Deniz Asgarova won the third place in the ribbon movement. The Azerbaijani national team, which won five bronze medals, took the 3rd place in the team score.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan's artistic gymnasts in Prize of Julieta Shishmanova
25 April 15:59
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan's artistic gymnasts in Prize of Julieta Shishmanova

Azerbaijan will be represented by 3 gymnasts in the tournament
Azerbaijani gymnast advanced to the final stage
25 April 11:09
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnast advanced to the final stage

Nikita Simonov are competing in the tournament organized in Rimini
Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Azerbaijan and Bahamas Gymnastics Federations - PHOTO
23 April 13:54
Gymnastics

Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Azerbaijan and Bahamas Gymnastics Federations - PHOTO

This cooperation is important in terms of exchange of experience between federations
Silver medal from Azerbaijani gymnast
22 April 18:04
Gymnastics

Silver medal from Azerbaijani gymnast

The Azerbaijani representative stood out in the Bosphorus Cup
Zohra Aghamirova in the 5th place
21 April 17:37
Gymnastics

Zohra Aghamirova in the 5th place

The gymnast took 5th place, scoring 33,600 points
Second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off
20 April 10:15
Gymnastics

Second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off

55 gymnasts perform in individual competitions. 11 teams participated in the group stage

Most read

RECORD in the Azerbaijan Cup semi-finals
25 April 10:02
Football

RECORD in the Azerbaijan Cup semi-finals

In both cases, this number was equal to 13
Raziya Aliyeva wants to play abroad: "Negotiations are ongoing" - INTERVIEW
25 April 14:14
Volleyball

Raziya Aliyeva wants to play abroad: "Negotiations are ongoing" - INTERVIEW

"I think it will be difficult"
Lagerlof about Gurbanli: "It will be a competitive situation and then we have to choose"
25 April 10:55
Football

Lagerlof about Gurbanli: "It will be a competitive situation and then we have to choose"

“It is clear that he finds it difficult”
Trabzonspor player: "I am considered better than Messi"
26 April 17:26
Football

Trabzonspor player: "I am considered better than Messi"

"I was only 22 years old at the time"