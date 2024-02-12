14 February 2024
Gymnastics
12 February 2024 11:37
The strongest rhythmic gymnasts were revealed in the championship of Shusha Sports School and Ojag Sport - PHOTO

The championship in rhythmic gymnastics among girls born in 2015-2016-2017 was held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex under the joint organization of Shusha Sports School and Ojag SC.

Idman.biz reports that 20 athletes participated in the competition.

9-year-old gymnasts performed with ribbons, and 7- and 8-year-old athletes performed without equipment. The purpose of holding the tournament is to increase interest in this species among the young.

Gymnasts born in 2017
1. Leyli Gayibli
2. Nilay Shahbazova
3. Leyla Aliyeva

Gymnasts born in 2016
1. Nilay Guliyeva
2. Lala Heydarli
3. Aylin Aliyeva

Gymnasts born in 2015
1. Mira Ozel (ribbon)
2. Fatima Hasanov (ribbon)
3. Khazra Gasimli (ribbon)

Cups, medals, diplomas and gifts were presented to the first, second and third place athletes.

Idman.biz

