Barbara Domingos: “Azerbaijan offers excellent conditions for preparation” – İDMAN.BİZ COMMENT

“This is my third time in Azerbaijan, and it’s an incredible experience, especially because we have the opportunity to train here, learn international techniques, and perform.”

Brazilian rhythmic gymnast Barbara Domingos shared these thoughts in an interview with Idman.biz. She and other members of the Brazilian national team are currently in Azerbaijan preparing for an upcoming FIG World Cup stage. As part of their training, they performed exhibition routines outside of competition at the AGF Trophy international tournament held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The athlete emphasized that arriving early is crucial when traveling long distances:

“We are now in our pre-season period — the beginning of preparation for the competitive season. There is a seven-hour time difference between Azerbaijan and Brazil, and adapting to it plays a big role in recovery. That’s why it’s important for us to arrive in advance, also because of the climate — sometimes it’s a bit colder or warmer here than back home. This also affects our physical condition. It’s great that we can adapt while also improving our choreography using new techniques. And thanks to the high level of organization, we can easily maintain our regular training routine.”

She added that she has not yet had the chance to fully explore the city:

“But from what I’ve seen so far, I really liked it — Baku is a beautiful city.”

Domingos also shared her views on the development of rhythmic gymnastics in Brazil. According to her, the sport is currently growing rapidly, especially considering recent results in both individual and group events.

“This is very important for us because, unfortunately, gymnastics was not widely recognized in Brazil before. Everything changed after we started winning major competitions, especially following our results at the World Championships in Rio de Janeiro last year. Whether we like it or not, this has significantly changed the perception of gymnastics in Brazil and given a strong boost to its development.”

It should be noted that Barbara Domingos is one of Brazil’s leading gymnasts and a trailblazer for her country on the international stage. Notably, she became the first Brazilian gymnast to qualify for the Olympic all-around final.