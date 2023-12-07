7 December 2023
EN

Arijali Nisha Negaka: "Young gymnasts in Azerbaijan have high potential" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
7 December 2023 12:00
Arijali Nisha Negaka: "Young gymnasts in Azerbaijan have high potential" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

Head coach of Dekai-Jakarta Rhythmic Gymnastics Association, Arijali Nisha Negaka from Indonesia gave an interview to the press service of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Idman.biz reports that, the specialist who is in the training camp in Azerbaijan said that he likes the National Gymnastics Arena very much.

- How many of your athletes participated in training at the Baku meeting?

- I came here with 3 gymnasts representing the youth age category. They are still 17 years old. Vini Sari, the coach of our senior national team, also participates in the training together with me.

- How do you evaluate the exercises in our country?

- Before our visit to Azerbaijan, I talked with our gymnasts and told them that they should be brave, disciplined, enthusiastic, and physically strong in training. Because the preparation here is very different from our country.

- What can you say about Azerbaijani gymnasts?

- Currently, I see many young gymnasts here. They are beautiful and have high potential for future competitions. Maybe someday they will compete in world-class competitions.

- How do you encourage your gymnasts to compete?

- First of all, they should be disciplined. The main thing is that they should set a goal for the future. They must believe that someday they will participate in a prestigious competition like the world championship.

- What does professional sports mean to you?

- My opinion about professional sports is that all referees should be fair in competitions and make decisive decisions.

- What is your best result as a coach?

- Our national team always gets gold medals in the championships held in Indonesia. We had gold, silver and bronze awards at the Sea Games. We still have no success in the Asian Games, and we are ranked 15th in the continental championship.

- What are your thoughts about the National Gymnastics Arena?

- It's great. The hall is very clean. Coaching is top notch. They are very professional. The living rooms are also nice. Doctors, physiotherapists, massage therapists, in short, everyone takes care of our gymnasts. Coaches provide comprehensive assistance for the improvement of our athletes.

Idman.biz

Related news

Athletes of Kurdamir and Shirvan have started training at the National Gymnastics Arena - PHOTO
5 December 16:13
Gymnastics

Athletes of Kurdamir and Shirvan have started training at the National Gymnastics Arena - PHOTO

"Conditions have been created for us here"
Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship has will be held
3 December 16:04
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship has will be held

The tournaments will start on December 10
The European Gymnastics Congress has ended in Sofia
3 December 10:04
Gymnastics

The European Gymnastics Congress has ended in Sofia

The Congress of European Gymnastics (EG) has ended in Sofia
The European Gymnastics Congress was held in Bulgaria
2 December 21:21
Gymnastics

The European Gymnastics Congress was held in Bulgaria

On December 1-2, the Congress of European Gymnastics (EG) was held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria
Congress of European Gymnastics begins its activity in Sofia
1 December 11:35
Gymnastics

Congress of European Gymnastics begins its activity in Sofia

Today, the Congress of European Gymnastics under the leadership of Farid Gayibov is starting its work in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria
The Azerbaijan Championship in Sports Gymnastics has started
30 November 13:49
Gymnastics

The Azerbaijan Championship in Sports Gymnastics has started

60 athletes representing "Ojag Sports Club", Baku Gymnastics School, Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex, "Zira Culture Center" and Balakan are competing in the competition

Most read

Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO
5 December 15:32
World football

Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO

Leao is in the symbolic team
The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale
5 December 09:48
World football

The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale

A stake sale will be confirmed between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United next week
Azerbaijani Para judokas won 3 medals in Tokyo - FOTO
4 December 15:33
Judo

Azerbaijani Para judokas won 3 medals in Tokyo - FOTO

3 members of the Azerbaijan national team joined the fight in the J2 category
FIA week has started in Baku - VIDEO - PHOTO
4 December 19:44
Other

FIA week has started in Baku - VIDEO - PHOTO

Today, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) took a week in Azerbaijan