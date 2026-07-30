Azerbaijan Golf Federation launches new project for schoolchildren

The Azerbaijan Golf Federation and Canada Azerbaijan School Baku have held a working meeting aimed at developing golf in the country and promoting the sport among schoolchildren.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the sides reached a preliminary agreement on implementing a special project in connection with the start of the new academic year.

Under the agreement, professional golf training programs and masterclasses for schoolchildren are planned to be organized throughout September, October, November and December this year.

The cooperation is expected to contribute to children's physical development and encourage a healthy lifestyle. The initiative also aims to increase interest in golf among the younger generation and identify promising young athletes from an early age.