25 July 2026
EN

Azerbaijan hosts first international junior golf tournament

Golf
News
25 July 2026 17:59
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Azerbaijan hosts first international junior golf tournament

Young golfers from four countries competed in the inaugural Caspian Junior Cup 2026

Azerbaijan has hosted its first-ever international junior golf tournament, İdman.Biz reports.

The inaugural *Caspian Junior Cup 2026*, organized by The National Azerbaijan Golf Club, brought together young golfers representing the national golf federations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The tournament, jointly organized by Quba Palace Hotel and The National Azerbaijan Golf Club, marked the conclusion of a 10-day International Junior Golf Camp held in Azerbaijan.

During the camp, participants trained together, exchanged experience and improved their skills under the guidance of the head coaches of their respective national federations. Special attention was also given to strengthening friendship and cooperation among the participating teams.

The tournament's award ceremony was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, ambassadors of the participating countries accredited to Azerbaijan, members of parliament, representatives of government institutions, media, bloggers and influencers.

According to the organizers, the main objectives of the event were to contribute to the development of children's and junior golf, strengthen international sporting cooperation and promote Azerbaijan as one of the emerging centers of international golf.

The organizers believe the Caspian Junior Cup will become a long-term international tradition, regularly bringing together young golfers from across the region.

Idman.Biz
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