Golf promotion events held in Jabrayil and Gazakh - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Golf Federation (AGF), in cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has organized golf presentation and introductory training sessions for local residents in Horovlu village of the Jabrayil district and in the Gazakh district as part of the "Sports Capital Gazakh" project.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Golf Federation, the initiative was held in line with President Ilham Aliyev's policy of promoting sports, encouraging healthy lifestyles among young people and expanding sporting activities in Azerbaijan's regions, including the liberated territories.

The main objective of the events was to introduce golf to regional communities, increase children's and young people's interest in sports, promote healthy living and contribute to the development of modern sporting disciplines across the country.

The sessions were led by AGF head coach Tural Valizade and assistant coach Sahib Mammadov. Participants learned about the history of golf, its basic rules and fundamental techniques before taking part in practical exercises and trying golf equipment for themselves.

Children, young people and other local residents had the opportunity to hit their first golf shots during the training sessions, which attracted strong interest in both Horovlu and Gazakh.

At the conclusion of the events, AGF Secretary General Arif Novruzov presented participants with symbolic golf-themed souvenirs to encourage greater interest in the sport and support its further development.

The Azerbaijan Golf Federation said it plans to continue organizing similar educational and practical events in different regions of the country, including the liberated territories, as part of its long-term strategy to promote and develop golf nationwide.