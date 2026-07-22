23 July 2026
EN

Golf promotion events held in Jabrayil and Gazakh - PHOTO

Golf
News
22 July 2026 15:36
33
Golf promotion events held in Jabrayil and Gazakh

The Azerbaijan Golf Federation (AGF), in cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has organized golf presentation and introductory training sessions for local residents in Horovlu village of the Jabrayil district and in the Gazakh district as part of the "Sports Capital Gazakh" project.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Golf Federation, the initiative was held in line with President Ilham Aliyev's policy of promoting sports, encouraging healthy lifestyles among young people and expanding sporting activities in Azerbaijan's regions, including the liberated territories.

The main objective of the events was to introduce golf to regional communities, increase children's and young people's interest in sports, promote healthy living and contribute to the development of modern sporting disciplines across the country.

The sessions were led by AGF head coach Tural Valizade and assistant coach Sahib Mammadov. Participants learned about the history of golf, its basic rules and fundamental techniques before taking part in practical exercises and trying golf equipment for themselves.

Children, young people and other local residents had the opportunity to hit their first golf shots during the training sessions, which attracted strong interest in both Horovlu and Gazakh.

At the conclusion of the events, AGF Secretary General Arif Novruzov presented participants with symbolic golf-themed souvenirs to encourage greater interest in the sport and support its further development.

The Azerbaijan Golf Federation said it plans to continue organizing similar educational and practical events in different regions of the country, including the liberated territories, as part of its long-term strategy to promote and develop golf nationwide.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan Golf Federation enters new phase with leadership re-elected
8 April 17:13
Golf

Azerbaijan Golf Federation enters new phase with leadership re-elected - PHOTO

General assembly approves charter changes and outlines plans for sport’s development
Tiger Woods released on bail after charges following Florida crash
30 March 15:05
Golf

Tiger Woods released on bail after charges following Florida crash

Golf legend refused drug test after accident near his home in Jupiter Island
Donald Trump’s granddaughter shares golf moments with him - VIDEO
11 October 2025 09:59
Golf

Donald Trump’s granddaughter shares golf moments with him - VIDEO

Kay Madison Trump’s post draws attention from fans as former president remains reigning champion at his golf club tournament
Rory McIlroy: “Europe will be underdogs at Ryder Cup”
10 September 2025 13:13
Golf

Rory McIlroy: “Europe will be underdogs at Ryder Cup”

World number two confident in Luke Donald’s preparation for clash at Bethpage Black
Azerbaijani young golfers shine at Kazakhstan Junior Open - PHOTO
15 August 2025 17:53
Golf

Azerbaijani young golfers shine at Kazakhstan Junior Open - PHOTO

Emin Rzayev claims first place, Adam Troup finishes second in Almaty tournament
Rory McIlroy Wins Masters, Completes Career Grand Slam
14 April 2025 14:24
Golf

Rory McIlroy Wins Masters, Completes Career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy has finally achieved the elusive career grand slam, winning the Masters on Sunday after 11 years of pursuit

Most read

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend celebrates Spain's World Cup triumph with emotional message
20 July 15:22
World Cup 2026

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend celebrates Spain's World Cup triumph with emotional message

Model and influencer Ines Garcia congratulated the Spain star after La Roja defeated Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Vinicius Junior sparks speculation over apparent facial transformation
21 July 17:58
World football

Vinicius Junior sparks speculation over apparent facial transformation - PHOTO

Real Madrid and Brazil star has not commented on claims circulating across social media
Mbappe knew about Zidane's France appointment months before official announcement
20 July 17:10
World Cup 2026

Mbappe knew about Zidane's France appointment months before official announcement

The Real Madrid star reportedly had advance knowledge of the coaching change thanks to his close relationship with the French legend

Tempers flare after World Cup final as Argentina and Spain players clash
20 July 11:54
World Cup 2026

Tempers flare after World Cup final as Argentina and Spain players clash - VIDEO

Lionel Messi stayed out of the confrontation after Leandro Paredes pushed Gavi following Spain's victory in the 2026 final