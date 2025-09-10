Rory McIlroy: “Europe will be underdogs at Ryder Cup”

Rory McIlroy has said Europe will enter the Ryder Cup as underdogs when they defend their title at Bethpage Black later this month.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that the world number two highlighted the challenge of winning on U.S. soil, noting that Europe’s last away victory came in 2012 at Medinah, while the host team has won five straight editions since.

Speaking ahead of the BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy expressed confidence in captain Luke Donald’s planning, saying, “Luke Donald’s got everything under control and I’m sure he’s thought of every single scenario.” Most of Donald’s squad are competing in the PGA event this week before a two-day practice session at Bethpage Black.

McIlroy, who recently won the Irish Open, stressed the importance of preparation, adding, “We’re all individual sports people… whatever we need to do to be 100% ready, that’s what we’ll do.” He also commented on Team USA merchandise reportedly using his likeness, saying it resembles Adam Scott more than him and that he “won’t mind” fans wearing it.

