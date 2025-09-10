10 September 2025
EN

Rory McIlroy: “Europe will be underdogs at Ryder Cup”

Golf
News
10 September 2025 13:13
40
Rory McIlroy: “Europe will be underdogs at Ryder Cup”

Rory McIlroy has said Europe will enter the Ryder Cup as underdogs when they defend their title at Bethpage Black later this month.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that the world number two highlighted the challenge of winning on U.S. soil, noting that Europe’s last away victory came in 2012 at Medinah, while the host team has won five straight editions since.

Speaking ahead of the BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy expressed confidence in captain Luke Donald’s planning, saying, “Luke Donald’s got everything under control and I’m sure he’s thought of every single scenario.” Most of Donald’s squad are competing in the PGA event this week before a two-day practice session at Bethpage Black.

McIlroy, who recently won the Irish Open, stressed the importance of preparation, adding, “We’re all individual sports people… whatever we need to do to be 100% ready, that’s what we’ll do.” He also commented on Team USA merchandise reportedly using his likeness, saying it resembles Adam Scott more than him and that he “won’t mind” fans wearing it.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani young golfers shine at Kazakhstan Junior Open - PHOTO
15 August 17:53
Golf

Azerbaijani young golfers shine at Kazakhstan Junior Open - PHOTO

Emin Rzayev claims first place, Adam Troup finishes second in Almaty tournament
Rory McIlroy Wins Masters, Completes Career Grand Slam
14 April 14:24
Golf

Rory McIlroy Wins Masters, Completes Career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy has finally achieved the elusive career grand slam, winning the Masters on Sunday after 11 years of pursuit
Azerbaijan and Georgian Golf Federations Establish Collaborative Partnership!
5 April 2024 22:34
Golf

Azerbaijan and Georgian Golf Federations Establish Collaborative Partnership!

The Azerbaijan Golf Federation (AGF) and the Georgian Golf Federation proudly announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at fostering collaboration and advancement within the realm of golf
The Azerbaijani golfer was second in Antalya
29 January 2024 16:26
Golf

The Azerbaijani golfer was second in Antalya

Azerbaijani Emin Rzayev was awarded the second place
Winners of the "Zafar" Golf Tournament have been announced - PHOTO
10 October 2023 13:24
Golf

Winners of the "Zafar" Golf Tournament have been announced - PHOTO

Azerbaijan "Zafar" Golf Tournament held in Dreamland has been concluded

Most read

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach
9 September 11:16
Football

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:24
Football

Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO

Press invited to first 15 minutes as World Cup qualifier approaches on 9 September
Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:09
Football

Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO

U-21 coach Aykhan Abbasov to lead team against Ukraine in World Cup qualifier
Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today
8 September 10:31
Football

Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today

Games across four groups to kick off at 22:45 Baku time