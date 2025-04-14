15 April 2025
Rory McIlroy Wins Masters, Completes Career Grand Slam

14 April 2025 14:24
21
Rory McIlroy has finally achieved the elusive career grand slam, winning the Masters on Sunday after 11 years of pursuit.

Idman.biz, citing CNN, reports that he 35-year-old entered the final round with a two-shot lead but was pushed to a playoff by Justin Rose after finishing 1-over on the day and 11-under for the tournament. In a dramatic playoff on the 18th hole, McIlroy sank a clutch four-foot birdie putt to claim the title.

With this win, McIlroy joins an elite group of just six players to have won all four of golf’s major championships, alongside legends like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.
Emotion overwhelmed McIlroy as he celebrated on the green, later reuniting with his wife, Erica, and daughter, Poppy.

“This is my 17th Masters,” he told CBS. “To finally do it, after carrying the weight of the grand slam all these years, it’s just incredible. I’m so proud to call myself a Masters champion.”

Idman.biz

