30 March 2026
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Tiger Woods released on bail after charges following Florida crash

Golf
News
30 March 2026 15:05
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Tiger Woods released on bail after charges following Florida crash

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has been released on bail after being charged with refusing to undergo testing and causing property damage following a road incident in Florida, reports Idman.Biz citing Sky News.

The 50-year-old was involved in an accident on 27 March near his home in Jupiter Island after attempting to overtake a truck with a trailer at speed. During the manoeuvre, his Land Rover clipped the rear of the vehicle and overturned onto its side. Emergency services attended the scene, but Woods did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Authorities confirmed that Woods passed an alcohol test, with no signs of intoxication detected. However, he later declined to provide a urine sample for a drug test at the police station. As a result, he was formally charged with refusal to undergo testing and property damage before being released on bail after approximately eight hours in custody.

The incident has drawn renewed attention due to Woods’ past legal issues. In 2017, he was arrested in the same area on suspicion of driving under the influence and later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

Despite the controversy, Woods remains one of the most iconic figures in golf, with a career spanning decades and numerous major titles, though his recent years have been marked by injuries and limited appearances on the course.

Idman.Biz
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