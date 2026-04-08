Azerbaijan Golf Federation enters new phase with leadership re-elected - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Golf Federation has held its general assembly in Baku, marking a new step in the organisation’s development with key decisions on governance and future strategy.

The meeting took place at the administrative building of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and began with the national anthem. Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov addressed participants, welcoming attendees and wishing them success in their work.

Federation president Rauf Khalilov highlighted the importance of ongoing efforts to develop golf in Azerbaijan, a sport that continues to grow but remains in a formative stage compared to more established disciplines in the country. A report covering activities from 2022 to 2025 was presented, outlining progress in infrastructure, promotion and organisational development.

Following approval of the agenda, members voted to adopt a new version of the federation’s charter, reflecting updates to its structure and operational priorities. Elections were also held, with Khalilov re-elected as president for the next four-year term. Zakir Ibrahimov and Anar Azimov were appointed as vice-presidents, while Kamran Gasimov, Zaur Ibrahimov and Kamal Ibrahimov joined the board.

A supervisory commission was also formed, with Afaq Zeynalova elected as chair, alongside members Nigar Ibrahimova and Samaya Rasulzade. The decisions signal continuity in leadership, alongside a renewed focus on expanding the sport’s presence and improving organisational standards.

As Azerbaijan continues to diversify its sporting landscape, the federation’s updated structure is expected to play a key role in promoting golf both domestically and internationally.