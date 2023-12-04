European Futsal Championship: The schedule of the draw ceremony

The fixtures of the drawing ceremony of the 2026 European Futsal Championship has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that the draw of the first round will be held on January 25, 2024.

The games will be held from April 8 to 17. National teams that will be successful in this stage will join the teams that will start the fight directly from the main stage.

The draw for the main stage will be held on July 17, 2024. At this stage, the games will be held with a home-away system. The playoff draw will take place on May 15, 2025, and the games will take place on September 15-24.

It should be noted that the final round will be held in Riga and Kaunas from January 18 to February 8, 2026.

