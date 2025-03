​The Azerbaijan national futsal team has undergone a squad change during their ongoing training camp.

The Azerbaijan Futsal Federation has announced that goalkeeper Rovshan Huseynli has left the squad due to an injury sustained in training, Idman.biz reports.

Currently, 15 players, including two goalkeepers, remain in the camp, with 14 set to travel for the upcoming match.

Next Match:

Greece vs. Azerbaijan

March 11, 21:00 (local time)

Dias Sports Hall, Athens

Idman.biz