Azerbaijan futsal team squad for Croatia match announced

The Azerbaijan futsal team’s squad for the upcoming match against Croatia has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the national team will face Croatia in the main round of the UEFA Futsal Euro on January 31, with the match taking place away.

The team has completed its training camp in Baku, and head coach Vitaliy Borisov has finalized the squad for the trip.

The team will depart for Croatia today.

Azerbaijan Futsal Team Squad:

1. Emin Kurdov (Araz-Nakhchivan)

2. Rovshan Huseynli (Astana, Kazakhstan)

3. Farid Abbasov (Baku Fire)

4. Emil Hasanzada (Neftchi IK)

5. Khazar Aghalizadə (Araz-Nakhchivan)

6. Tofig Mikayilov (Baku Fire)

7. Kanan Manafov (Baku Fire)

8. Oktay Rustamli (Baku Fire)

9. Nihad Ismayilov (Baku Fire)

10. Farid Atakishiyev (Neftchi IK)

11. Ulvi Aliyev (Araz-Naxçıvan)

12. Mirza Amirov (Neftchi IK)

13. Ilham Aalıyev (Shusha)

14. Nurlan Mehdizada (Baku Fire)

Idman.biz