Farid Abbasov: "Let's not face our mistakes aggressively"

"As in the first game, we fought in the second match as well."

It was said by Farid Abbasov, a member of the Azerbaijan national futsal team, Idman.biz reports.

He commented on both matches they played against the Czech Republic as part of the training camp.

The futsal player, who made his debut during the match, said that they tried to support each other as a team: "Let's not face our mistakes aggressively. True, we lost both games. Here, too, I would mention inexperience as the main reason. Imagine that. A new building is being built, we have come to work in construction and no one knows each other. We will do it slowly in our team. The main thing is that there is trust from the masseuse to the doctor to the head coach. In these two games, 4 futsal players made their debut, and I was one of them. There was excitement, but not deep. Because last year I participated as a captain in the qualifying games of the European Championship in our U-19 national team. At least I have gained experience."

He thanked his coaches, Elvin and Teymur, who helped him develop in the club: "Vitali Borisov also gave me a chance. I tried to earn his trust.

The games were etched in my memory in a good way. We fought, I gave a goal assist. Being chosen as the best of the match as the youngest member of our team is the seeds of a successful start. Hopefully, we will be in a better position before the official matches. Of course, we would like to participate in the final stage of the European Championship again."

Azerbaijani national team, which is currently in a training camp in the city of Zlin, lost 0:3 in the first test match against the Czech Republic, and 2:6 in the second match. F. Abbasov was chosen as the best futsal player of the second inspection match.

