"Neftchi" player returning to the team: "It's an honor to be in the national team"

"After a long break, I was invited to the match of the national team. The preparation process is interesting."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Farid Atakishiyev, a futsal player of "Neftchi".

The Azerbaijani national team, which will face Romania in Baku on December 15 in the elite-round stage of the WC-2024, and the Netherlands 5 days later, started its training camp today. The list announced by head coach Vitaliy Borisov has names that have been out of the national team for a long time, one of them is Atakishiyev. The defender, who attracted attention with his game in "Neftchi" in the current season, evaluated azfutzal.az both the preparation process and talked about the upcoming games: "Of course, it is a pride to be in the camp of the national team. I thank the head coach who made it possible for me to experience these feelings again. Interesting and difficult games are waiting for our team ahead. As an experienced futsal player, I will help our team as much as I can."

He said that our team has a chance to advance to the next stage: "But there will be a hard fight for every point." Romania and the Netherlands are on the rise. We will try to use the native field factor. Later, we can think about the meeting with the Netherlands, which we will hold on the trip."

Idman.biz