12th team in Formula 1?

FIA President Mohammed Bin Sulayem said he would like to see a Chinese team in Formula 1 races.

The head of the federation said that he plans to continue working on increasing the number of participants, Idman.biz reports.

Le Figaro presented Bin Sulayem’s thoughts on the subject: “For the last two years, I have dreamed of the participation of major countries in Formula 1. The United States will join the fight with General Motors, our next step is to invite a Chinese manufacturer. I said from the beginning that we need fewer Grand Prix, more teams. That is why we have attracted General Motors and Cadillac. Although many are against it, this is a good decision for the sport.”

From 2026, Cadillac, the 11th team, will also compete in Formula 1 races.

Idman.biz