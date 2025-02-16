16 February 2025
EN

12th team in Formula 1?

Formula 1
News
16 February 2025 17:28
14
12th team in Formula 1?

FIA President Mohammed Bin Sulayem said he would like to see a Chinese team in Formula 1 races.

The head of the federation said that he plans to continue working on increasing the number of participants, Idman.biz reports.

Le Figaro presented Bin Sulayem’s thoughts on the subject: “For the last two years, I have dreamed of the participation of major countries in Formula 1. The United States will join the fight with General Motors, our next step is to invite a Chinese manufacturer. I said from the beginning that we need fewer Grand Prix, more teams. That is why we have attracted General Motors and Cadillac. Although many are against it, this is a good decision for the sport.”

From 2026, Cadillac, the 11th team, will also compete in Formula 1 races.

Idman.biz

Related news

Verstappen maintains Leadership Since 2022 - NEW RECORD
15 February 18:09
Formula 1

Verstappen maintains Leadership Since 2022 - NEW RECORD

Four-time Formula 1 champion has broken the absolute record by increasing the leadership period in the history of the race to 1000 days
Formula 1 Baku Grand Prix: Schedule announced
4 February 14:36
Formula 1

Formula 1 Baku Grand Prix: Schedule announced

Full timetable for Azerbaijan GP unveiled
Ticket sales for Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP begun
22 January 17:20
Formula 1

Ticket sales for Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP begun

Fans can now purchase tickets for the race, with discounts available until February 5

Baku set to host Azerbaijan GP in September 2025 - FULL CALENDAR
2 January 10:45
Formula 1

Baku set to host Azerbaijan GP in September 2025 - FULL CALENDAR

Formula 1 has officially announced its calendar for the 2025 season
Baku crash leads to Sergio Perez's exit from Red Bull
27 December 2024 14:32
Formula 1

Baku crash leads to Sergio Perez's exit from Red Bull

Reflecting on the incident, Perez called it a disaster for Red Bull
10 richest F1 drivers of all time - Michael Schumacher tops list with $889.6 million
26 December 2024 13:03
Formula 1

10 richest F1 drivers of all time - Michael Schumacher tops list with $889.6 million

GQ (Gentlemen's Quarterly) magazine has published a ranking of the highest-earning drivers in Formula 1 history

Most read

Real Madrid’s top 10 greatest comebacks
14 February 15:48
Football

Real Madrid’s top 10 greatest comebacks

The ranking of Real Madrid’s greatest comebacks in the UEFA Champions League has been revealed
Buffon: "Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi? Choosing one would be an insult to football"
14 February 14:39
Football

Buffon: "Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi? Choosing one would be an insult to football"

Selecting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would be an insult to football, says legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon
Fenerbahce triumphs over Anderlecht, Galatasaray falls in the Netherlands – VIDEO
14 February 09:12
Football

Fenerbahce triumphs over Anderlecht, Galatasaray falls in the Netherlands – VIDEO

The UEFA Europa League play-off stage kicked off today with an action-packed slate of first-leg fixtures
Sadikhov to face Bonfim at UFC Fight Night
15 February 14:31
MMA

Sadikhov to face Bonfim at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night tournament will kick off tonight in Las Vegas