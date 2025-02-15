16 February 2025
15 February 2025 18:09
Verstappen maintains Leadership Since 2022 - NEW RECORD

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, representing the Red Bull team, has broken the absolute record by increasing the leadership period in the history of the race to 1000 days.

27-year-old Dutch pilot has not surrendered his position in the individual race to anyone after rising to first place in the standings at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona on May 22, 2022, Idman.biz reports.

The best indicators of Formula 1 pilots in terms of leadership in individual races:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1000+ days (since 2022 - the record continues);
2. Michael Schumacher (Ferrari) - 896 days (2000-2003);
3. Michael Schumacher (Ferrari) - 630 days (2003-2005);
4. Ayrton Senna (McLaren) - 581 days (1990-1992);
5. Alberto Ascari (Ferrari) - 574 days (1952-1954);
6. Fernando Alonso (Renault) - 560 days (2005-2006).

Idman.biz

