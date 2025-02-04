Formula 1 Baku Grand Prix: Schedule announced

Formula 1 has officially released the race weekend schedule for the upcoming championship season.
Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, set to take place from September 19 to 21, will follow this timetable:
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Schedule
September 19
12:30 - 13:30 – First Practice
16:00 - 17:00 – Second Practice
September 20
12:30 - 13:30 – Third Practice
16:00 - 17:00 – Qualifying
September 21
15:00 – Main Race
The 2025 Formula 1 season will feature 24 races, beginning on March 16 in Australia and concluding on December 7 in Abu Dhabi.
Additionally, the season will include six sprint weekends in China, Miami, Belgium, Austin (USA), São Paulo, and Qatar.
Idman.biz