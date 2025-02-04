Formula 1 Baku Grand Prix: Schedule announced

Formula 1 has officially released the race weekend schedule for the upcoming championship season.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, set to take place from September 19 to 21, will follow this timetable:

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Schedule

September 19

12:30 - 13:30 – First Practice

16:00 - 17:00 – Second Practice

September 20

12:30 - 13:30 – Third Practice

16:00 - 17:00 – Qualifying

September 21

15:00 – Main Race

The 2025 Formula 1 season will feature 24 races, beginning on March 16 in Australia and concluding on December 7 in Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, the season will include six sprint weekends in China, Miami, Belgium, Austin (USA), São Paulo, and Qatar.

Idman.biz