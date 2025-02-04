4 February 2025
EN

Formula 1 Baku Grand Prix: Schedule announced

Formula 1
News
4 February 2025 14:36
9
Formula 1 Baku Grand Prix: Schedule announced

Formula 1 has officially released the race weekend schedule for the upcoming championship season.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, set to take place from September 19 to 21, will follow this timetable:

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Schedule
September 19
12:30 - 13:30 – First Practice
16:00 - 17:00 – Second Practice
September 20
12:30 - 13:30 – Third Practice
16:00 - 17:00 – Qualifying
September 21
15:00 – Main Race

The 2025 Formula 1 season will feature 24 races, beginning on March 16 in Australia and concluding on December 7 in Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, the season will include six sprint weekends in China, Miami, Belgium, Austin (USA), São Paulo, and Qatar.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ticket sales for Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP begun
22 January 17:20
Formula 1

Ticket sales for Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP begun

Fans can now purchase tickets for the race, with discounts available until February 5

Baku set to host Azerbaijan GP in September 2025 - FULL CALENDAR
2 January 10:45
Formula 1

Baku set to host Azerbaijan GP in September 2025 - FULL CALENDAR

Formula 1 has officially announced its calendar for the 2025 season
Baku crash leads to Sergio Perez's exit from Red Bull
27 December 2024 14:32
Formula 1

Baku crash leads to Sergio Perez's exit from Red Bull

Reflecting on the incident, Perez called it a disaster for Red Bull
10 richest F1 drivers of all time - Michael Schumacher tops list with $889.6 million
26 December 2024 13:03
Formula 1

10 richest F1 drivers of all time - Michael Schumacher tops list with $889.6 million

GQ (Gentlemen's Quarterly) magazine has published a ranking of the highest-earning drivers in Formula 1 history
Final lineup for 2025 Formula 1 teams revealed
20 December 2024 16:36
Formula 1

Final lineup for 2025 Formula 1 teams revealed

The full list of drivers for the 2025 Formula 1 season has been confirmed
Valtteri Bottas makes a comeback as reserve driver in 2025
19 December 2024 18:01
Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas makes a comeback as reserve driver in 2025

It was announced that Bottas will serve as a reserve driver

Most read

Who is the World's top scorer in 2025?
3 February 09:29
Football

Who is the World's top scorer in 2025?

IFFHS reveals January’s leading goal scorers
Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season
3 February 11:05
Football

Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season

Manchester City’s defense was overwhelmed in losses to PSG (2-4), Tottenham (0-4), and Sporting (1-4)

Danish defender in Manchester United
1 February 17:41
Football

Danish defender in Manchester United

The defender of Danish national team and Lecce, Patrick Dorgu, will move to English club

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player
3 February 17:18
Football

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player

The White Blacks have offered the 28-year-old midfielder a contract worth 220,000 dollars per year