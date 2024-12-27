27 December 2024
EN

Baku crash leads to Sergio Perez's exit from Red Bull

Formula 1
News
27 December 2024 14:32
12
Baku crash leads to Sergio Perez's exit from Red Bull

Sergio Perez's crash during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has ultimately led to Red Bull parting ways with the Mexican driver, reports Idman.biz.

At the end of the season, the Austrian team decided to release Perez, citing a series of incidents, including his misstep in Baku, as critical factors. During the penultimate lap, Perez, battling Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz for a podium spot, collided with the barriers, taking both drivers out of the race, Idman.biz reports.

Reflecting on the incident, Perez called it a disaster for Red Bull: "I deeply regret what happened. We had big plans, and this was a catastrophe," he said.
The crash also hampered Red Bull’s efforts to keep up with McLaren and denied Perez a rare opportunity to challenge his teammate, Max Verstappen.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

10 richest F1 drivers of all time - Michael Schumacher tops list with $889.6 million
26 December 13:03
Formula 1

10 richest F1 drivers of all time - Michael Schumacher tops list with $889.6 million

GQ (Gentlemen's Quarterly) magazine has published a ranking of the highest-earning drivers in Formula 1 history
Final lineup for 2025 Formula 1 teams revealed
20 December 16:36
Formula 1

Final lineup for 2025 Formula 1 teams revealed

The full list of drivers for the 2025 Formula 1 season has been confirmed
Valtteri Bottas makes a comeback as reserve driver in 2025
19 December 18:01
Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas makes a comeback as reserve driver in 2025

It was announced that Bottas will serve as a reserve driver
Verstappen's 4th championship trophy
14 December 14:12
Formula 1

Verstappen's 4th championship trophy

He was awarded at the gala evening of the FIA ​​in Rwanda
Sainz posts best result after leaving Ferrari
10 December 18:08
Formula 1

Sainz posts best result after leaving Ferrari

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz has successfully turned the page in his career with a strong performance
End of an Era: Lewis Hamilton says goodbye to Mercedes
6 December 11:08
Formula 1

End of an Era: Lewis Hamilton says goodbye to Mercedes

"I’m just really proud of what we've achieved, and I have so much pride in this team”

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO
25 December 10:20
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is turning heads on social media with a daring dip in an icy pool during his Christmas getaway in Finland’s Lapland
AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO
25 December 15:29
Other

AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO

The Embraer 190, flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometers from Aktau

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree
26 December 16:44
Football

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree

The Egyptian footballer shared a family photo in front of a Christmas tree, which has led to criticism from some of his Muslim supporters
Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days
26 December 10:01
Football

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days

Sporting confirmed that they've sacked the head coach Joao Pereira, who replaced Ruben Amorim in November