Sergio Perez's crash during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has ultimately led to Red Bull parting ways with the Mexican driver, reports Idman.biz.

At the end of the season, the Austrian team decided to release Perez, citing a series of incidents, including his misstep in Baku, as critical factors. During the penultimate lap, Perez, battling Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz for a podium spot, collided with the barriers, taking both drivers out of the race, Idman.biz reports.

Reflecting on the incident, Perez called it a disaster for Red Bull: "I deeply regret what happened. We had big plans, and this was a catastrophe," he said.

The crash also hampered Red Bull’s efforts to keep up with McLaren and denied Perez a rare opportunity to challenge his teammate, Max Verstappen.

