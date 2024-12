Max Verstappen, the driver of the Red Bull team, was awarded the winner's trophy of the 2024 season.

He was awarded at the gala evening of the FIA ​​in Rwanda, Idman.biz reports.

This is Verstappen's fourth consecutive Formula 1 championship. The 27-year-old Dutchman will hold the winner's trophy from 2021.

Max officially became the early winner of the championship by winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the 2024 season.

Idman.biz