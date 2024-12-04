Changes ahead in the Formula 1 calendar: Netherlands Grand Prix to be removed after 2026

The Netherlands Grand Prix will be removed from the Formula 1 calendar after the 2026 season.

According to Idman.biz, this was announced by the event organizers.

A one-year contract has been signed for the Circuit Zandvoort to host the race in 2026. After this event, the Netherlands will no longer be part of the Formula 1 calendar.

For context, Circuit Zandvoort previously hosted races from 1948 to 1985. The Netherlands Grand Prix returned to the calendar in 2021, and Max Verstappen won the first three races held on his home track. In 2024, Lando Norris crossed the finish line first.

