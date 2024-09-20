Perez and Sainz at peace after Baku crash

Sergio Perez from Red Bull spoke about the incident in which he collided with Carlos Sainz two laps before the finish in the Azerbaijan GP.

According to the Mexican pilot, this accident deprived both of them of the place of honor in Baku Idman.biz reports.

"Once we took our helmets off, we realized that we screwed up, that finishing a race like that was really disappointing. We were in the medical center, and they were both checking us up and we were all fine. We both wanted to leave as soon as possible because we were both super sad at the outcome," Perez told Motorsport.

He added that both of them failed to score points in Baku: " I was talking to him; I didn't push his head. It looks worse on the video than it is; obviously, Carlos is one of my best mates in the drivers group. So the last person I would have liked to come together with is Carlos. But we've turned a page, and hopefully, both of us can have a tremendous race [in Singapore]."

