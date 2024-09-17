Vasseur: "We probably missed out the last lap"

The Ferrari boss, Fred Vasseur, spoke about the mistakes made by his team in the strategy at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Idman.biz reports that Charles Leclerc, who was leading in the first half of the race, was second, and Carlos Sainz collided with Sergio Perez from Red Bull two laps before the finish.

“I think we probably missed out the last lap before the pit stop, the first lap after the pit stop and we missed the race at this stage. Now if we redid the race, do we have to pit one lap before?" - asks Vasseur.

He added that he had not reviewed the incident, but said: “It started on the straight line between Turn 2 and 3 in the slipstream of Charles. They were very, very close together.

Idman.biz