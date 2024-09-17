Significant penalties after Azerbaijan GP rule break

The International Motor Sports Federation (FIA) may amend the rules after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The FIA has indicated significant penalties, Idman.biz reports according to RacingNews365.

“The FIA has indicated "significant penalties" could be dished out in the future for the infringement that saw four F1 drivers summoned to the stewards after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen, Nico Hulkenberg and the Alpine pair of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly were all found to have broken the virtual safety car (VSC) rules after the chequered flag fell in Baku.

As the race in Baku finished under the VSC, on account of Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez's penultimate lap crash, overtaking on the cool-down lap - which is customary under normal circumstances - was not permitted. All four drivers were, however, found guilty.

None of those moves, at low speed, occurred near the site of the incident between the Ferrari and Red Bull. Nevertheless, the stewards took a dim view of the indiscretion as they "could not have known if emergency equipment or marshals were being dispatched onto the track", according to the decision documents.

The four drivers were ultimately issued with warnings, due to it being an occurrence that has gone unnoticed and unpunished in the past.

"The stewards are aware that this has happened earlier this season and was not noticed at the time," the decision documents read.

"We are therefore warning the driver concerned, along with all other competitors."

However, the stewards also included some important and telling wording for future infringements pertaining to overtaking under VSC conditions after the chequered flag, adding: "Further breaches may incur significant penalties."

The extent of what such a punishment may be has been left undefined and open to the interpretation of future stewards, but it is a clear warning for the F1 field.

Idman.biz