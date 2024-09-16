F1 calendar taken to accommodate Ramadan

The Bahrain Grand Prix is the first race on the calendar from 2021, but there will be a 4th race in 2025 so as not to coincide with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

FIA has confirmed that three-day Formula 1 free practices will be held in Bahrain in February next year, and the 2025 season will begin in March in Australia, Idman.biz reports.

Test runs will be held on February 26-28 on the Sakhir track in the last season before the major changes in engines and regulations in this type of sport in 2026.

Several drivers from the new teams, including seven-time world champion British Lewis Hamilton, who will compete in red Ferrari after Mercedes, will participate in the tests.

In 2025 - the 75th anniversary year, the F1 season will begin in Australia, followed by China and Japan. The race will end with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 5-7.

Idman.biz