Charles Leclerc: "Baku track is one of my favorites"

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc shared his emotions after his 4th consecutive victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying session.

He talked about a number of points of the Baku track, per Idman.biz.

Leclerc said that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is ​​one of his favorite tracks: "It’s one of my favourite tracks; I really like it. It hasn’t been an easy weekend, because obviously the crash in FP1, which didn’t make me lose confidence. I knew that the pace was there, but obviously you’ve got to build back up to speed. Then in FP2 we had a problem on a new part we brought on the car and there was something wrong there, so we lost another half an hour, and it’s laps that you don’t really recover, so I was a bit… not worried, but I knew that we had to make up some time.

The pace was always there and then in qualifying and Q3 it was all about trying to stay as far as possible off the walls. In that last lap I went for it a bit more and the lap time came very nicely. The car felt really good and everything felt great, so it’s amazing to be on pole.”

