15 September 2024
Lando Norris speaks on his failure

Formula 1
News
14 September 2024 21:53
41
Lando Norris from McLaren commented on his unsuccessful performance in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying round in Baku.

The Briton, knocked out of the first qualifying session, lost his best lap when he eased off due to a yellow flag, but said he would do his best to limit damage to his championship challenge.

Norris said that unlike him, everyone completed the second round. He added that the situation is disappointing, nothing can be done: "I hope I’m wrong and I hope there are plenty of chances to overtake, but I’m not expecting it. It’s a very low downforce track which makes it pretty much impossible for overtaking.

It’s worse than people think and not easy, but I'll do my best."

His race engineer Will Joseph said on team radio that he could have advised him sooner: "Mate I’m sorry."

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race will start on September 15 at 15:00.

