14 September 2024
The sprint races of Formula 2 teams have ended - PHOTO

Formula 1
News
14 September 2024 15:27
The sprint races of Formula 2 teams have ended

The sprint races of the Formula 2 teams have ended within the framework of the Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

11 teams participated in the competition, Idman.az reports.

During the race, the pilots completed 21 laps.

The winner of the race was Joshua Durksen from the AIX Racing team.

14:25

The sprint races of the Formula 2 teams have started within the framework of the Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

11 teams are participating in the competition, Idman.az reports.

During the race, pilots must complete 21 laps.

