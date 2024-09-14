The sprint races of Formula 2 teams have ended - PHOTO

The sprint races of the Formula 2 teams have ended within the framework of the Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

11 teams participated in the competition, Idman.az reports.

During the race, the pilots completed 21 laps.

The winner of the race was Joshua Durksen from the AIX Racing team.

