Carlos Sainz was warned at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

After the second free races of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz received a warning for blocking an opponent.

The pilot of Ferrari obstructed Sergio Perez in the 13th turn, Idman.biz reports. The stewards learned that the team had warned Sainz of an approaching Red Bull driver, but Carlos was distracted by multiple notifications on the steering wheel. Therefore, he misjudged the approach speed and gave way to Perez too late.

For his part, Sergio noted that he sees the situation well and everything is under his control, so he does not consider the incident very dangerous. Considering all these facts, the stewards warned Sains.

Idman.biz