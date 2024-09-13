2024 F1 Azerbaijan GP: Free Practice 2 ended - PHOTO

The second free practice of F1 teams have ended within the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

10 teams are participating in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

The best result belongs Charles Leclerc from Scuderia Ferrari.

The next places were taken by Sergio Perez from Oracle Red Bull Racing team, and Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes-AMG Petronas.

----------

17:00

The second free practice of F1 teams have started within the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started today.

