Carlos Sainz: "Let's see if we can repeat the same speed in Baku?"

"Let's see if we can repeat the speed of Monza and Monaco in Baku?"

Ferrari team pilot Carlos Sainz said this on the eve of the start of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Idman.biz reports.

His team is 39 points behind Red Bull in the race for the Constructors' Cup with eight rounds of the season remaining. Sainz admitted that he was surprised by the Scuderia's continued title challenge after a string of disappointing results in the summer rounds.

"Given how the team spent a third of the season between Monaco and Monza, I'm surprised we're still in contention for the title. We were strong in the first third of the season, failed in the second third and now we are entering the final third. We didn't have a good middle of the year, but we are still fighting for the title. We will try to speak our word in Baku," said Sainz.

