13 September 2024
EN

Carlos Sainz: "Let's see if we can repeat the same speed in Baku?"

Formula 1
News
13 September 2024 11:25
4
Carlos Sainz: "Let's see if we can repeat the same speed in Baku?"

"Let's see if we can repeat the speed of Monza and Monaco in Baku?"

Ferrari team pilot Carlos Sainz said this on the eve of the start of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Idman.biz reports.

His team is 39 points behind Red Bull in the race for the Constructors' Cup with eight rounds of the season remaining. Sainz admitted that he was surprised by the Scuderia's continued title challenge after a string of disappointing results in the summer rounds.

"Given how the team spent a third of the season between Monaco and Monza, I'm surprised we're still in contention for the title. We were strong in the first third of the season, failed in the second third and now we are entering the final third. We didn't have a good middle of the year, but we are still fighting for the title. We will try to speak our word in Baku," said Sainz.

Idman.biz

Related news

Franco Colapinto: "I hope to have done enough prep in the simulator for the Baku track"
12 September 18:38
Formula 1

Franco Colapinto: "I hope to have done enough prep in the simulator for the Baku track"

"The goal is to build up slowly"
Azerbaijan Grand Prix: FACTS
12 September 17:50
Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: FACTS

Here are some interesting facts about the race
F1 is back in Baku - PHOTO REPORT
12 September 16:16
Formula 1

F1 is back in Baku - PHOTO REPORT

Some drivers have already inspected the track, visited the pit lane of their teams, and also started preparing for the race
Gasly: "I can't wait to go back to Baku”
12 September 10:11
Formula 1

Gasly: "I can't wait to go back to Baku”

“There have been some chaotic moments on this circuit in the past”
Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Track changes and DRS zones
12 September 09:00
Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Track changes and DRS zones

Changes have been made to the track and DRS zones at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Highest-paid driver on F1 grid
11 September 16:28
Formula 1

Highest-paid driver on F1 grid

In total, 20 drivers earn about 205 million pounds per year, excluding bonuses

Most read

Magnus Carlsen becomes World Champion in rapid for the 4th time
10 September 18:04
Chess

Magnus Carlsen becomes World Champion in rapid for the 4th time

This is the 4th success of the 16-time World Champion in this category
Ajax-FC Utrecht match postponed due to police protests
10 September 15:44
Football

Ajax-FC Utrecht match postponed due to police protests

In light of these events, security concerns have prompted the decision to delay the match
European Championship: Serbia defeat Azerbaijan - VIDEO
10 September 21:05
Football

European Championship: Serbia defeat Azerbaijan - VIDEO

The Azerbaijan U21 national team played their next match today within the European Championship qualifying round
45th FIDE Chess Olympiad kicks off - PHOTO
10 September 12:12
Chess

45th FIDE Chess Olympiad kicks off - PHOTO

197 teams from men's competitions and 184 teams from women's competitions will compete in the Olympiad