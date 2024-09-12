Azerbaijan Grand Prix: FACTS

The next race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held this weekend.

The Baku stage of Formula-1 is expected with great interest, Idman.biz reports.

Here are some interesting facts about the race:

The mirror statistics of Ferrari and Red Bull, the meager numbers of Lando Norris, and the record of Sergio Perez - fun statistics selected on the eve of the Formula-1 stage in Azerbaijan were published by Autosport.

For seven years, no winner of the Formula-1 race held in Baku has been able to defend his title.

Six pilots won in Baku: Nico Rosberg, Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. But here only one person has won more than once. He is not Hamilton or Verstappen, who became the F1 world champion multiple times, but Perez, who won the Baku stage in 2021 and 2023.

Sergio Perez is also the record holder for the number of podiums in the capital of Azerbaijan. The Mexican has finished in the top three here five times. For comparison, let's note that his teammate Max Verstappen managed to do it only twice in Baku.

Lando Norris, one of the favorites of the current season, has collected only 18 points from the four Grand Prix held in Baku, which is equal to the second place. Last year, the Briton was fifth in the main event and 17th in the sprint. However, given McLaren's current excellent form, Landon has every chance to significantly improve this statistic. Analysts of bookmakers also think so. Norris is given 3.5 odds to win the qualifying and main event double. For comparison, let's say that the coefficient of the same success of Max Verstappen in the second step of the rating is 15.

Since 2019, the record of 1,43,009 laps in Baku belongs to Charles Leclerc, who not only did not win in Azerbaijan but also came to the podium only once - in 2023, taking the second place.

So far, only two drivers - Nico Rosberg in 2016 and Valtteri Bottas in 2019 - have managed to turn pole position into victory in Baku.

Red Bull Racing won four times in Baku but did not win any poles. Ferrari, on the other hand, has four pole positions but not a single victory.

The length of the huge straight highway of the Baku City Circuit - from the last turn to the first turn - is 2.2 km. That's more than half a lap of another city track in Monaco.

In 2016, Valtteri Bottas reached a maximum speed of 378 km/h on the Formula 1 tracks during practice and set a record.

Only in 2016, the debut race held in Baku did not include a safety car. In total, in the next six races, the safety car completed 44 laps on the track, which is more than two-thirds of the distance of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

For the first time, the round of the Formula-1 World Championship will be held in Baku in autumn. Previous competitions were held in April and June.

Idman.biz