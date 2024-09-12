Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Track changes and DRS zones

Changes have been made to the track and DRS zones at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Idman.biz reports.

On the eve of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the FIA ​​announced changes to the track and confirmed the location of the two DRS zones.

Compared to last year, the walls have been rebuilt on many sections of the track: in the run-off area of ​​turn 1, in the section between turns 3 and 4 on the right side, between turns 12 and 13 on the right side, and in turn 15 on the right. At the exit of turn 12, the line marking the track boundaries is drawn closer to the wall.

The walls in the run-off areas of turn 16, between turns 18 and 19, as well as on the straight between turns 6 and 7 on the left-hand side, and between turns 19 and 20 on the left-hand side have been replaced with new ones.

Small sections of asphalt have been replaced at the pit lane exit, between turns two and three, and between turns seven and eight.

There are still two DRS zones left in Baku, but compared to last year, the length of the second one has become one hundred meters longer. The measurement point for the gap between cars before the first DRS zone coincides with the second Safety Car line, and the system can be used 54 meters after the second turn.

The measurement point for the second DRS zone is at the apex of turn 20, and the system can be activated 347 metres after the turn.

Idman.biz