In connection with Formula 1, traffic restrictions will be applied in 3 zones in Baku

On September 13-15, in order to carry out logistics operations related to the Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024, from 01:00 on the night of September 7, the part of Pushkin Street from the intersection with Uzeyir Hajibeyov Street and Neftchilar Avenue will be closed for traffic is limited.

Idman.biz was informed about this by the Baku City Ring Operating Company.

The restriction will continue until the end of the event.

According to the Traffic Management Plan, the streets covered by the Baku City Ring Road and the areas covered by the track will be closed to traffic from 01:00 on September 9.

Traffic will resume on September 17 from 8:00 am.

Traffic restrictions will be applied in 3 zones. The first zone is the area of ​​Icherisheher surrounded by the racing ring, the second is Azadlig Square and other streets located near it, and the third zone is the area where the UN 50th anniversary street crosses. During the competition, a Residential Access Permit will be issued for the entry and exit of vehicles to the mentioned areas. The mentioned document can be obtained by approaching the distribution points, from Monday to Friday, from 10:00 to 17:00. For this, citizens should apply to the following relevant offices by zone:

- Zone 1 – Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Department

- 41 Boyuk Gala street, former encyclopedia building, 4th floor

Phone: (012) 497-35-89

- Zone 2 – Housing-Community and Operation Department No. 4

- 26/32 Khagani Street

Tel: (012) 498 88 06

- Zone 3 – Housing-Community and Operation Department No. 58

- Istiglaliyet Street 5

Phone: (012) 492 41 85

During the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024, there will be no restrictions on the movement of pedestrians.

