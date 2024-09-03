3 September 2024
Fernando Alonso: "Everything will be completely different in Baku"

3 September 2024 18:09
Fernando Alonso: "Everything will be completely different in Baku"

"So I don't think there's going to be a big change in Baku, Singapore or Austin, unless we bring new parts. That's the plan.”

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the pilot of "Aston Martin", world champion Fernando Alonso.

“Franco raced very well, I praised him in the park. He was complaining of back pain, but that's understandable. It was Franco's first time driving this car for two hours at high speed. He will have time to prepare in the coming weeks.

I think the execution of the race was really good for us. We got a very good start, we overtook Nico, and then we were running 10th, close with Albon.

We kept the pace, surprisingly, with the Williams, so I'm happy with that, and then we undercut him.
So we were running ninth for majority of the race, and then we opted for two stops. We could not make it on one with our tyre degradation.

We tried to catch up at the end and [finished] eight-tenths from Albon, one-tenth from Magnussen, so P11, only one second away from P9.

It's very painful to lose the points because I think we deserved it, in a way, with a well-executed race. But yeah, the car is what it is at the moment and we need to get better."

