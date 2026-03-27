Piastri sets the pace as McLaren shine in second practice at Japanese Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri topped the second free practice session at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, delivering an impressive performance for McLaren at Suzuka.

As reported by Idman.Biz, Piastri, who finished fourth in the opening session behind team-mate Lando Norris, bounced back strongly to outpace both Mercedes drivers and Norris in the second outing.

Mercedes pair Andrea Kimi Antonelli and George Russell followed in the standings, with the second McLaren car also featuring prominently near the front. Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton completed the leading group.

Behind the top contenders, the order was less clear. Max Verstappen and Red Bull continued to experience car-related issues, raising concerns ahead of qualifying. Norris joined the session late after McLaren were forced to fix a hydraulic leak, while Sergio Pérez and Gabriel Bortoleto also encountered difficulties.

Arvid Lindblad was the only driver unable to post a competitive lap due to a gearbox problem on his car, and Franco Colapinto is set to be investigated after the session for a potential incident involving Verstappen.

The session provided an early indication of McLaren’s strong pace at Suzuka, while questions remain over Red Bull’s reliability heading into the crucial stages of the weekend.