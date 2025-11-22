Norris takes pole in Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying

Qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix of Formula 1 has concluded. McLaren driver Lando Norris secured pole position.

Idman.Biz reports that four-time and reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull finished second, and Carlos Sainz of Williams took third.

Formula 1. Las Vegas Grand Prix. Qualifying:

Lando Norris (McLaren) — 1:47.934

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.323

Carlos Sainz (Williams) +0.362

George Russell (Mercedes) +0.869

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +1.027

Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) +1.128

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +1.532

Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) +1.620

Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari) +1.938

Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +3.606

