Norris takes pole in Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying

Qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix of Formula 1 has concluded. McLaren driver Lando Norris secured pole position.
Idman.Biz reports that four-time and reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull finished second, and Carlos Sainz of Williams took third.
Formula 1. Las Vegas Grand Prix. Qualifying:
Lando Norris (McLaren) — 1:47.934
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.323
Carlos Sainz (Williams) +0.362
George Russell (Mercedes) +0.869
Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +1.027
Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) +1.128
Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +1.532
Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) +1.620
Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari) +1.938
Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +3.606