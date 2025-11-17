Joseph Kosinski in talks with Apple about “Formula 1” sequel

Joseph Kosinski, director of the film Formula 1 starring Brad Pitt, revealed in an interview that he is already in negotiations with Apple regarding a sequel.

Idman.Biz reports that the specific stage of discussions between the parties has not been disclosed. Earlier, there were also rumors that Apple was considering giving the green light to the production of a follow-up.

The film follows the fictional team “Apex,” which signs rising F1 star Joshua Pearce. Recognizing that the young talent needs an experienced mentor, the team owner brings in his old friend Sonny Hayes—a racing veteran who competed in F1 in the 1990s—as Pearce’s teammate.

The film premiered on June 25 and later became available on digital platforms.

