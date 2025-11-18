Michael Fassbender to compete in Brazilian Porsche Cup finale

Famous Hollywood actor Michael Fassbender will take part in the final stage of the Brazilian Porsche Cup — a 500 km race at Interlagos on November 22, Idman.Biz reports, citing Motorsport Brasil.

The 48-year-old has long combined his film career with motorsport, debuting in the Ferrari Challenge in 2017 and competing for four seasons in the European Le Mans Series.

In Brazil, Fassbender will share the cockpit with Max Wilson, mentor of the Porsche Cup driver advisory program. The pair will complete practice sessions on Thursday and qualifying on Friday before taking the start of the historic race, which concludes the 20th season of the Porsche Cup.

Idman.Biz