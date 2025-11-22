Hamilton qualifies last in rain-hit Las Vegas session

British driver for Ferrari and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished last in qualifying for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

According to Idman.Biz, Hamilton was one of five drivers who failed to reach the second segment of qualifying, setting the 20th and slowest time in the first part of the session.

Speaking to the team over the radio, Hamilton stated that he simply had no grip on the wet track.

Along with Hamilton, Alex Albon, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Gabriel Bortoleto and Yuki Tsunoda also failed to progress to Q2.

