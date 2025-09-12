Ticket prices announced for Qarabag vs Copenhagen UEFA Champions League match

Ticket prices have been announced for fans wishing to attend the UEFA Champions League main stage match between Qarabag and Copenhagen (Denmark) in Baku.

The information was released by the capital club’s press service, Idman.biz reports.

Tickets will cost 200 Danish kroner (approximately 53 AZN). Fans will need to purchase a voucher, which can be exchanged for a match ticket on the day of the game.

Qarabag will face the Danish side in the second round of the UEFA Champions League main stage in Baku. The match will take place on October 1 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, starting at 20:45.

Idman.biz