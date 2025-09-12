Manchester United women scramble for boots before Champions League qualifier

Manchester United Women faced chaos before their crucial Champions League qualifier in Norway when some players’ boots went missing on the trip to Bergen.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that club officials discovered the issue on match day, having trained at Carrington before departure, and rushed to the local Torshov Sport shop less than three hours before kick-off at 16:30 to buy 15 pairs of boots and 20 sets of shin guards.

Shop owner Andre Gullord told BBC Sport the club paid £200–£230 per pair of boots and £30 for each set of shin guards, with the total cost approaching £4,000. “We’ve had players forget boots before, but never an entire team,” he added.

Midfielder Lisa Naalsund, from Bergen, confirmed she had asked her mother to bring some boots to the stadium. A United spokesperson said a bag of boots went missing during the journey and that the club is investigating how it happened. Despite the disruption, Marc Skinner’s side went on to lose 1-0 to SK Brann, aiming to reach the main draw for the first time in history.

