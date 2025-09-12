Aftandil Hajiyev: "The match against Benfica will be a valuable experience for our team"

In the first round of the main stage of the UEFA Youth League, the match against Benfica will be a valuable experience for Qarabag’s U-19 players and head coach.

According to Idman.biz, Aftandil Hajiyev, coordinator of the Agdam club’s academy, shared this with Report news agency.

He commented on the team’s upcoming match in Portugal: “The U-19 squad has already played a friendly and a championship match. We have included two Nigerian players in the squad, but they will not play in the first round due to unresolved Schengen visas. We will compete against Benfica with our own players.”

The 44-year-old coach added that they have studied the opponent’s recent games: “They are a quality team. If we play without fear, we can compete against them. Benfica’s work today is evident. They have world-renowned academies and develop high-level players. I have previously visited their academy and am familiar with their facilities and work principles. This match will be a great experience for our players and coaches. In this regard, there is a lot we can gain.”

The Benfica vs. Qarabag match will take place on September 16 at 14:00 Baku time.

