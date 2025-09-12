Neftchi fails to secure transfer of Mouhamed Belkheir

“Neftchi” was interested in signing La Louviere forward Mohamed Belkheir.

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that the “Neftchi” held talks with the club regarding the Algerian striker’s transfer.

However, “Neftchi” was unable to reach an agreement. The 26-year-old forward will move to another club, as La Louviere plans to sell him elsewhere, even though the Belgian club was reportedly ready to transfer him to “Neftchi.”

The Algerian attacker’s contract with the Belgian side runs until June 30, 2026.

Throughout his career, he has played for Inter, Brescia, Sanjoanense, Leixoes, Vilafranquense, and Fortuna (Sittard).

Idman.biz