11 September 2025
Afran Ismayılov: “Both our football falls behind, and our money is being spent”

Football
News
11 September 2025 10:03
“It’s a good result and achievement that within just one day the team managed to regroup, get out of a difficult situation, and secure a draw in the next match.”

According to Idman.biz, former Azerbaijani national team player Afran Ismayilov said this in an interview with Sport24.az.

The former midfielder shared his thoughts on the Azerbaijan national team’s 1:1 draw against Ukraine in Baku in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers: “Head coach Aykhan Abbasov deserves great credit here. He took on this responsibility. The players also deserve thanks. They gave their best and earned the point they wanted. Until now, our national team couldn’t even score goals. Thank God the team showed a good result.”

Ismayilov noted that Ukraine was stronger than Azerbaijan both individually and as a team: “Aykhan Abbasov was able to instill determination, desire, and national spirit into the team.”

He also spoke about the head coach issue in the national team: “The leadership knows this better. They are the ones who make the decision. But I have always been in favor of a local head coach. I said the same when Santos came. It was just a waste of extra time and money. Our football regressed and money was spent. Thank God we finally realized this, even if late. An Azerbaijani coach has also shown that there is a need for local specialists. They just need to be given a chance. We’ll face France and Ukraine away. These will be tough matches. We may lose. But a local head coach should be given a long-term opportunity. For years, foreigners have been coming, and our football has been going backward. For example, Aykhan Abbasov himself should be given a chance. I believe everything will move in a better direction.”

Idman.biz

