Rahman Shabanov parts ways with Karvan

A departure has occurred at "Karvan," one of the old-new participants of the Premier League.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that Rahman Shabanov has parted ways with the Yevlakh representative, whose jersey he had worn since last season.

The 29-year-old midfielder terminated the one-year contract he had extended this summer at his own request.

The reason was that he did not get playing time in the first three rounds of the championship. Refusing to watch the matches against "Gabala," "Kapaz," and "Qarabag" from the sidelines, the midfielder returned to his hometown team, "Zagatala."

He has signed a contract with his hometown club competing in the First League until the summer of 2026.

This summer, "Karvan" also said goodbye to Emil Gasymov, Ezekiel Morgan, Bahruz Teymurov, Izzat Mushtaqov, Elvin Ismayılov, Mushfiq Teymurov, Peyman Keshavarzi, Ilham Huseynov, Mammad Muradov, Aref Mohammadalipour, Bekzod Kodirkulov, Roman Huseynov, and Kanan Guliyev.

