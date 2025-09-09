Emil Suleymanov: “In the first half against Portugal, we proved that we fear no opponent” – INTERVIEW

Interview with Emil Suleymanov, one of the key players of Azerbaijan U-21 national team to Sportal.az.

– In the match against Portugal, the team lost 0:5, even though we went into halftime at 0:0. What changed after the break?

– We were playing against a very well-organized opponent, and we prepared accordingly. We knew it would be difficult and were ready to do everything for it. In the first half, we played compactly and very well, and we drew 0:0. However, as soon as the second half started, we conceded a goal from a small mistake. We wanted to start the second half normally, play better, and win. At the very least, we aimed for a draw. But despite our efforts, we lost.

– Could it be that after the 0:0 in the first half, you gained confidence and tried to play more freely and offensively, which backfired?

– I wouldn’t say that. We played 0:0 in the first half. Compared to the Portugal team, we had more real scoring chances in the first half. But we conceded in the 48th minute. In games like this, the first goal plays a big role. We tried to score an equalizer but failed. Then we conceded consecutive goals, and in the end, we lost.

– You performed well against Portugal. Scouts were watching. Do you think you caught the attention of foreign clubs?

– Every player who steps onto the field should aim for victory first. As for my performance, that depends on the coaches. Unfortunately, we didn’t win. It doesn’t matter much if I play well but we don’t win. We would have liked to win against Bulgaria and make our fans and people happy.

– What are your thoughts on the match against Bulgaria? Can you beat them at home?

– Of course. We will go into this match for three points. We prepare seriously for every game. We will try to beat Bulgaria in Baku. No one should doubt that.

– In addition to Portugal and Bulgaria, your group includes the Czech Republic, Scotland, and Gibraltar. What are your expectations in this group?

– In the first half against Portugal, we showed that we do not fear any opponent. We can play head-to-head with anyone. We hope to collect many points from the group and achieve successful results. Of course, there will also be difficulties, victories, and defeats.

– Unfortunately, there are few U-21 players in the Premier League. Does this affect the team?

– If we look at Portugal, 8–9 players in their starting lineup play regularly in their leagues. We have 3–4 players who get chances—30, 45 minutes, or sometimes start. But 90 minutes is not the same as 15–20 minutes. Still, that’s not an excuse, because we are playing for the national team.

– Could your standout performance in the national team help you secure a regular spot at your club?

– I do my best to contribute to my team.

– Is playing in Europe among your goals?

– Of course. Playing in Europe is one of my goals.

– As far as I know, you missed 1.6 months of football due to military service. How do you recall that period, and how did you find the strength to return and continue your career?

– Yes, I spent 1.6 months in military service. Not playing football, being without a ball for 1.6 months, was a very difficult period. It’s the same for any player. Even when recovering from a broken leg, it takes 7–8 months. Imagine 1.6 months felt very long. Everyone has their own psychology. What motivated me was my family, my love for football, and my commitment. I couldn’t be without football. After completing my military service, I worked harder to improve. With the help of my coaches, I achieved it. After service, I returned to “Gabala.” After playing in the main team, we dropped to the First League. Then I played there under Kakha Tskhadadze. Later, at the invitation of Aykhan Abbasov, I moved to “Shamakhi.” I continue to work hard for the team.

