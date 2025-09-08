Vagif Sadygov: "AFFA made the right decision by dismissing Fernando Santos"

“AFFA made the right decision by dismissing Fernando Santos from the position of national team head coach.”

According to Idman.biz, Vagif Sadygov, chairman of the AFFA Coaches Committee, said this to Report news agency.

The specialist stated that this was an expected decision: “Both in recent matches and overall, from the very first day until now, Fernando Santos’ work did not satisfy the AFFA leadership. The defeat against Iceland, which is not stronger than us, was the last straw. Let’s hope that the steps taken from now on will benefit Azerbaijani football. AFFA made the right move. There was no point in enduring and waiting any longer.”

Fernando Santos was appointed head coach of the Azerbaijan national team in June last year. The contract with the Portuguese specialist was mutually terminated today.

Idman.biz