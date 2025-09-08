Aykhan Abbasov to miss U-21 match against Bulgaria - PHOTO

U-21 Azerbaijan national team head coach Aykhan Abbasov will not lead the team in their European Championship qualifying match against Bulgaria.

Idman.biz, citing Sportnet.az, reports that this is because the 44-year-old coach will be in charge of the senior national team for the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Ukraine.

The match against Bulgaria will take place on 9 September at 18:00, while the game against Ukraine will start at 20:00. The games will be held at the "Dalga Arena" and Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, respectively. Due to the timing, it is physically impossible for Abbasov to coach both teams.

According to AFFA’s press service, U-21 assistant coach Elnur Chodarov will lead the team against Bulgaria.

Earlier today, Azerbaijan parted ways with senior national team head coach Fernando Santos. The Portuguese specialist’s contract was mutually terminated with AFFA management.

